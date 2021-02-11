BRITNEY SPEARS RECALLS HOW LITTLE WE KNOW ABOUT THE ‘REAL PERSON BEHIND THE LENS’

While around the world we talk about the documentary Framing Britney Spears, the singer sent a message to remember that we can get an idea of a certain celebrity but we never know who the real person really is.

The New York Times documentary traces the rise to success of Britney Spears– the harsh scrutiny of the public and the media over her life – as she came to entrust her personal and administrative protection to her father Jamie in 2008 and the battle the star is pursuing to review the case in court.

In an Instagram post, the 39-year-old appeared to refer to the discussions following the release of Framing Britney Spears, who gave new life to the #FreeBritney movement, pointing out that ” every person has their own story and point of view on other peoples stories” and that ” no matter what we think we know about a person’s life, it’s nothing compared to the real person living behind the lens.”

She posted a video of a 2018 “Toxic” performance and began by explaining how she’s trying to live like a normal person while taking a break from live performances.

“I can’t believe this performance on Toxic is from three years ago! I’ve always loved being on stage… but I’m taking time to learn and to be a normal person. I love to enjoy the little pleasures of everyday life! Each person has their own history and point of view on the stories of others.”

“We all have so many different, bright and beautiful lives – he continued – Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life, it’s nothing compared to the real person living behind the lens.”

After the documentary’s release, Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asgharisent a very direct message, accusing the singer’s father, Jamie Spears.

“It’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone who tries to control our relationship and keeps throwing obstacles in our way. In my opinion, Jamie is a co***one total. I do not go into detail because I have always respected our privacy but at the same time I did not come to this country so as not to be able to express my opinion and freedom ” wrote the 27-year-old, born in Iran, in a Stories.

Britney and Sam have been together since 2016.

Last November, the court rejected Britney Spears’ request to remove her father Jamie from the role of guardian of his person and his estate. The star’s lawyer then announced that the 39-year-old will not perform live until Jamie is in control of her life.

Meanwhile, fans continue to support the singer and circulate the hashtag #FreeBritney. His father Jamie commented on the movement as a “conspiracy theory” and “a joke“.

The friend of star Paris Hilton gave her support to #FreeBritney: “It’s not fair not to be in control of your life” she said. Miley Cyrus paid tribute to her during her performance before super bowl 2021.