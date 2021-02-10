JENNIFER LAWRENCE AND TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET: FIERY KISSES ON THE SET OF THE MOVIE “DON’T LOOK UP”

Things got very hot on the set of Don’t Look Up, Jennifer Lawrence and Timothée Chalamet were photographed struggling with fiery kisses and hot effusions!

No, they didn’t lose their heads for each other, the two actors were professionally shooting a passionate scene. I mean, they were doing their job very well. Lol

Here are the photos posted by Just Jared:

We don’t know anything about the scene that sees them screwed up, but clearly, there’s a romantic line between Jennifer and Timmy’s character. But let’s be sure of one thing: Don’t Look Up, director Adam McKay’s new film is certainly one of the most anticipated titles of the coming months, especially for its stellar cast.

The actors involved? Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio is the protagonists, to them are added Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, Tomer Sisley, and even Ariana Grande!

The film is described as a choral comedy between political satire and the disaster movie that as Deadline reports tells of ” two low-level scientists who discover that a meteor will hit Earth within six months. They take a media tour trying to warn the world but find a population unreceipted and incredulous.

Filming has been going on for about a month and for now, there is no release date.

Fun fact: In 2018, before getting married and when she was still single, Jennifer had made it clear that she had a nice crush on Timmy.