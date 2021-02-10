ASHLEY BENSON AND G-EAZY BROKE UP

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy’s relationship is over.

And! News confirmed that they broke up after fans noticed that the actress had stopped following the rapper on Instagram.

According to a source in the paper, the 31-year-old star and her peer artist: ” They had been fighting a lot recently” and the cause would be that: ” She didn’t feel that he had totally engaged in the relationship.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Benson (@ashleybenson)

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy were first seen together in May 2020, shortly after news broke of the end of the two-year affair between her and Cara Delevingne.

According to the usual well-informed, the relationship had become serious very quickly, so much so that the actress had brought him as +1 at his sister’s wedding and the rapper had spoken publicly about celebrating Thanksgiving together.