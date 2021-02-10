ARIANA GRANDE UNVEILED THE RELEASE DATE OF “POSITIONS DELUXE” AND THE VIDEO FOR “34+35 REMIX”

The next few days will be full of news for Ariana Grande fans. The singer has just unveiled the release date of the deluxe version of her latest studio album “Positions” and the official remix video of “34+35”, which features Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion.

Sega on the agenda: On February 12, you’ll be able to see the clip, while on February 19, you’ll be able to listen to the record that will contain five more songs than the original version.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Ariana Grande’s future projects include a cinema. The singer recently finished filming the film Don’t Look Up, in which she plays a character named Riley Bina.

It is a new film by director Adam McKay, around which there is a lot of enthusiasm. Produced by Netflix, it has a truly stellar cast, a choral comedy that counts throughout the Hollywood A series.

The actors involved? Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio are the protagonists, they are joined by Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, Tomer Sisley, and as we also said, Ariana Grande.