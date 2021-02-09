THE FIRST COUPLE TATTOO FOR GIGI HADID AND ZAYN MALIK: “KHAI” DAUGHTER’S NAME

There’s something that from now on will indelibly tie Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik– their first couple tattoo dedicated to their newborn baby.

Vogue recently released a new installment in the Beauty Secrets video series, in which the supermodel tells how her beauty routine changed after pregnancy. And! Online, however, she noted that, in addition to skincare tips, a new tattoo on Gigi’s skin is very well seen in the clip.

On the 25-year-old’s biceps, near the elbow recess, there is a delicate tattoo that reads “Khai“, the name of her daughter written in Arabic.

zayn and gigi have matching “khai” tattoos!!! pic.twitter.com/cvlY48QXln — A & H (@defendzigiposts) February 4, 2021

Gigi’s tattoo is the smallest version of what fans of the couple noticed on Zayn’s wrist last month.

Khai means ” the chosen one ” in Arabic and is probably also a nod to Khairiah Hadid, Gigi’s paternal grandmother, and the middle name of his sister Bella Khair.

The baby was born last September. According to rumors, the exact day she came into the world would be September 19.

In recent days, Gigi has instead told of having discovered that she is in sweet waiting on February 6, 2020, in the middle of world fashion weeks.

She also explained how BFF Taylor Swift helped her keep pregnant nausea at bay when she was in London for work.