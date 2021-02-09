Shiloh Jolie-Pitt now reappears more feminine

The 14-year-old girl, who has always appeared very masculine, now let her hair grow and put on earrings.
The 14-year-old girl let her hair grow, and she put on earrings.
Recently when she was seen shopping with her family, she chose clothes according to her age and wearing a ponytail.
She’s also seen eye makeup recently.
Neither Angelina nor Pitt have spoken openly about Shiloh’s gender, but the ex-pair made it clear on one occasion that their children give their children the freedom they require to be whatever they want.
