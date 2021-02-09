Shiloh Jolie-Pitt now reappears more feminine

The 14-year-old girl, who has always appeared very masculine, now let her hair grow and put on earrings.

After years of sporting a more masculinized look, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s eldest daughter, Shiloh, now looks more feminine.

The 14-year-old girl let her hair grow, and she put on earrings.

Recently when she was seen shopping with her family, she chose clothes according to her age and wearing a ponytail.

She’s also seen eye makeup recently.

Neither Angelina nor Pitt have spoken openly about Shiloh’s gender, but the ex-pair made it clear on one occasion that their children give their children the freedom they require to be whatever they want.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shiloh Jolie-Pitt (@shiloh.jpt)