SELENA GOMEZ: SUPER CUTE WITH RAINBOW WIG TO SHOOT INCOGNITO

It’s rare to see Selena Gomez without her brown hair, but the singer and actress were almost unrecognizable when she decided to slip on a pastel wig to get around New York.

Popstar Evanie Fraustoshared a photo of Selena with adorable rainbow bushings via Instagram Story, paired with a Louis Vuitton designer coat and a low-cut blue blouse.

It is unclear whether this crazy look is for an upcoming project or whether the “Baila Conmigo” singer simply used the wig to disguise herself and feel free to shoot incognito.

That it was a rehearsal for a video clip? Maybe for the next single that will be taken from “Revelación“, his first album in Spanish that will be released on March 12th? As we said, we have no idea.

But we’re sure Selena is currently in New York filming the crime-comedy series Only Murders in the Building, alongside two comedy legends, we’re talking about Steve Martin and Martin Short.