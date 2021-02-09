PRINCE HARRY WOULD BE AMONG THE NEXT GUESTS ON JAMES CORDEN’S ‘CARPOOL KARAOKE’

Since Prince Harry moved with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie to the US last year, he hasn’t been noticed much around but has recently made an exception.

He left Montecito’s house and was seen in Los Angeles on the highest floor of a double-decker tourist autobus. With him were host James Corden and a television crew.

According to a People source, they were recording an episode of Carpool Karaoke on board a bus instead of the classic car so they could keep the right distances against the spread of coronavirus.

“They’ve been friends for years and they’ve had a lot of fun. They joked and laughed a lot,” the insider added. James Corden had been among the guests at Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018.

“ They did the Hollywood tour and James showed Harry some special places. They also chatted about Harry’s life in the United States and what he’s focusing on now.”

There’s still no airing date for the episode, but let’s be ready to see Prince Harry take stock of the situation a year after the royal family stepped back.