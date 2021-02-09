MILEY CYRUS PAID TRIBUTE TO BRITNEY SPEARS DURING LIVE BEFORE SUPER BOWL

In addition to The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus is also among the music stars who shone at super bowl 2021. The pop star sang live in front of 7,000 “health care heroes”– all vaccinated – during the pre-show of the follow-up event called TikTok Tailgate

Miley was phenomenal: she hosted icons such as Billy Idol and Joan Jett on stage, sang covers of rock classics and some of her most successful songs. Among them is “Party in The U.S.A. “,which closed the live show and with which the 28-year-old paid tribute to a great colleague of hers, Britney Spears.

After singing the verse of the song that reads “And a Britney song was on”, Miley added “we love Britney” to the microphone.

Below you will find the lineup proposed by Miley during TikTok Tailgate:

1. Mickey (Toni

Basil cover) 2. Prisoner

3. Night Crawling (with

Billy Idol) 4. White Wedding (Billy Idol cover)

(with Billy Idol) 5. ” Heart of Glass ”

(Blondie cover) – 6 ” Head Like a Hole ”

(Nine Inch Nails cover) 7. High

8. Nothing Breaks Like

a Heart 9. ” Jolene ” (Dolly Parton cover)

10. Midnight

Sky 11. Bad Karma (with Joan

Jett) 12. ” Bad Reputation ” (Joan Jett and the Blackhearts cover) (with Joan Jett)

13. ” I Hate Myself for Loving You ” (Joan Jett and

the Blackhearts cover) (with Joan Jett) 14. Rebel Gir(Bikini Kill

cover) 15. Angels Like

You 16. We Can’t

Stop 17. Plastic

Hearts 18. Party in the U.S.A.