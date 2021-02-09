MILEY CYRUS MOVED BY SINGING “WRECKING BALL” AT THE SHOW BEFORE THE SUPER BOWL

Miley Cyrus’ performance before super bowl 2021 went all rock, but there was also a very touching moment when the artist moved on to “Wrecking Ball“.

The 28-year-old performed at the TikTok Tailgate event before the teams took to the field at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida, in front of an audience of frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic who have already received the vaccination.

Wearing a rock star cheerleader look, she sang some of her hits such as the recent “Prisoner” and covers such as Blondie’s ” Heart of Glass“. Then he called two guests on stage, Joan Jett and Billy Idol, to duet with them.

But one of the most exciting moments was when Miley Cyrus moved on to “Wrecking Ball,” the heartbreaking song said to be about her relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. You can watch a video here on Twitter.

The star sang some parts with a broken voice and in others stopped letting only the band that accompanied her play. “It never gets easier,” he said at one point.

At the end of the performance of the song, reports the Independent, he would tell the audience: “Singing this song, which speaks of feeling totally broken and shattered… Knowing that one of the reasons I miss live music so much is to see all of you relate to me, relate to my words… Everyone suffers differently. The threshold of pain is different, I think I have a high tolerance.”

“I wear a lot of glitters and a lot of armor, but I also carry my heart in my hand and a lot is broken.”

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were married in December 2018– after meeting on the set of The Last Song nine years earlier. In the summer of 2019, they had announced the separation, aimed at the beginning of 2020.

Recently the singer opened up about the reasons for the divorce explaining that there were “too many conflicts” in the relationship with the actor but also that she will love him forever: go here to know what she said.