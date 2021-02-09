KYLIE JENNER’S “I’M BUSY” CHALLENGE WILL AMAZE YOU WITH HOW FAMOUS SHE HAS IN HER COLUMN

Stassie Karanikolaou may not be as well known around the world as best friend Kylie Jenner, but she still plays in the A-list and her “I’m Busy” challenge proves it!

The 23-year-old participated in the latest trend on TikTok that works like this: you video call a friend and once he answers he pretends that he has phoned him saying: ” I’m busy, can I call you back? “. And so on with the next friend.

Stassie uploaded the series of jokes to her account and, as many point out in the comments, her column is chock full of famous names.

Especially the influencer does not make a hesitation to prank such famous characters. For example, you’d never call Drake just to say, ” Am I busy, shall I call you back?”

Stassie did it quietly, as did comedian Pete Davidson, singer Charlie Puth, rapper Jack Harlow, and NBA player Blake Griffin (Kendall Jenner’s ex). She also tried it with her friend Kylie Jenner, but she immediately discovered the prank.

Among all these well-known faces would be lacking someone: Noah Centineo!

Stassie Karanikolaou and the actor had started the new couple alert in late 2020 and are currently together.