Kate Middleton is already more popular than Prince William

In her interactions on her official Instagram account, Kate Middleton outperforms in view of her prince husband.

Kensington Royal, the official Instagram account of Kate Middleton and Prince William, recently surpassed two million followers.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge use their social media pages to perform their royal duties amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the past week, the couple interacted with a group of people, as part of their actual duties.

A look at her social media account shows that Kate Middleton is more popular than her husband.

William’s video of his interaction with “Young Champions of the United Nations Environment Programme” has been watched by more than 701,000 people in the photo and video sharing app, while one of Kate Middleton’s interacting with teachers exceeds 952,000 interactions.