Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez reappear together amid rumors of infidelity

Following rumors of infidelity, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez met together in public again, when the two attended Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, during Super Bowl LV.

In the past few days, the couple had to deal with gossip about the alleged infidelity of sports entrepreneur with model and reality star Madison LeCroy.

But apparently, the rumor didn’t affect the relationship and the two were very happy celebrating the sporting event.

About the news about an alleged encounter with LeCroy, a source close to A-Rod assured that J-Lo’s fiancé never met the girl.

Madison also denied the allegations and pointed to Channel E! that they only spoke once on the phone and had never met in person.