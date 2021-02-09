IS SHAILENE WOODLEY GETTING MARRIED? ALLEGED BOYFRIEND AARON RODGERS ANNOUNCED THIS AT THE SUPER BOWL

Only last week the new couple alert had arrived regarding Shailene Woodley and now there is a major update: it seems that the actress will get married!

Divergent and Big Little Lies star is reportedly dating football player Aaron Rodgers, who played (and lost) the Super Bowl with his Green Bay Packers yesterday.

At the end of the game, the 37-year-old quarterback was interviewed and talked about his 2020: ” It’s been a crazy year with a lot of change and growth, some memorable moments. Playing for a few fans or none for the entire season” he said, before revealing the big news: ” I got officially engaged.”

He then thanked the coach, teammates, and his “girlfriend“. She used the word fiancée, which is only used when the marriage proposal has already been made.

Aaron Rodgers didn’t name names, but adding the new couple alert with Shailene Woodley to this announcement, it looks like he’s ready to go to the altar with the 29-year-old actress.