GIGI HADID REVEALED DAUGHTER KHAI’S NICKNAME

Gigi Hadid let us know the name of her daughter Khai last January, four months after the birth of the baby girl she had with Zayn Malik in September 2020.

We don’t have to wait any longer for the little girl’s nickname, because the model revealed it on Twitter correcting a fan account that she thought was the real name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

It all started when Gigi responded to compliments from sister Bella Hadid by writing: “I love you so much that it hurts. Khaiba is lucky to have an aunt like you.”

Fan account Gigi Hadid News saw the tweet and relaunched: ” The full name of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s daughter is Kaiba.”

But the 25-year-old quickly clarified: “Lol is not just a nickname.”

Khai means “the chosen one ” in Arabic, while Khaiba means “surprise“. Both Gigi and Zayn had their daughter’s name tattooed.

Last week, Gigi Hadid unveiled many details about her daughter’s birth, recounting how it was a natural birth, which took place on the family farm.