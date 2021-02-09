DUA LIPA: ON THE TRACKLIST OF “FUTURE NOSTALGIA: THE MOONLIGHT EDITION” THERE ARE ALSO 4 UNRELEASED

Dua Lipa unveiled the tracklist for “Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition,” the new version of her latest studio album, coming February 12.

Among the songs that are part of the project, there are also 4 unreleased songs: “We’re Good”, “It Ain’t Me”, “That Kind Of Woman” and “Not My Problem” feat. Mr. Jid.

“We’re Good” will be the singer’s new single, available from the day before the album’s release, from February 11.

For Dua Lipa, the original edition of “Future Nostalgia” was an incredible success with audiences and critics! By many, it is considered the best album released in 2020 (word of Sir Elton John). Suffice it to say that it earned the singer 6 Grammy Award nominations.