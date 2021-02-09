BUCKET HAT AND TIE-DYE MINI PETTICOATS: RIHANNA ANTICIPATES SUMMER 2021 LOOK

We’re still in the middlebut Rihanna makes us feel the warm vibes of summer with her latest Instagram look. The best part? If you like the DIY, you can recreate it in a DIY version!The photos look like they were taken in a tropical paradise and may date back to the past Christmas holidays, which she spent in Barbados with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. We’re not sure, but what we’re interested in now is its

Mini petticoat dress and bucket hat all tie-dye, the spot pattern has been trending for some time, but no one wants to stop wearing it, not even Rihanna. The reason is simple: bright colors, 90s vibes and you immediately feel like you’re on vacation.

The superstar completed her look with a daring necklace, a large bracelet, and a super jade ring. Sunglasses that more back in the days than this is impossible and a classic red manicure. Perfection.

Would you really like to have this look? All you need are cloth colors, a white petticoat, rubber bands and voila! Right away like Rihanna, even if you’re not on vacation in the Tropics.