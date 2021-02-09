BUCKET HAT AND TIE-DYE MINI PETTICOATS: RIHANNA ANTICIPATES SUMMER 2021 LOOK

View this post on Instagram
Mini petticoat dress and bucket hat all tie-dye, the spot pattern has been trending for some time, but no one wants to stop wearing it, not even Rihanna. The reason is simple: bright colors, 90s vibes and you immediately feel like you’re on vacation.
The superstar completed her look with a daring necklace, a large bracelet, and a super jade ring. Sunglasses that more back in the days than this is impossible and a classic red manicure. Perfection.
Would you really like to have this look? All you need are cloth colors, a white petticoat, rubber bands and voila! Right away like Rihanna, even if you’re not on vacation in the Tropics.