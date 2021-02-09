ARIANA GRANDE, DOJA CAT AND MEGAN THEE STALLION ARE ABOUT TO RELEASE THE MUSIC VIDEO FOR “34+35 REMIX”

It seems that soon we will be able to see the official video of the remix version of “34+35”, made by Ariana Grande along with two leading names from the rap scene: Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion.

Ari shared photos on her Instagram account that appear to have been taken on the set of the video clip, which portray her along with the two rappers. In caption no clue about the visual’s supposed release date, but only a white heart emoji.

“34+35” is one of the most talked-about tracks from “Positions”, Ari’s latest studio album(the deluxe version will be available soon). You can already guess it from the title, the sum of which is 69, just like the sexual position.

In an interview with Zach Sang, about the birth of the song, the pop star said:

“I just think it’s so funny and stupid! When we heard the strings they played Disney style, in a very orchestral way, so full and pure. And I thought, ‘what’s the dirtiest and opposite text we could write about this?‘”

“The thing about this song, which has been my fear from the beginning, is that it could have distracted from the vulnerability and sweetness of the rest of the album. It’s just a fun song and definitely deserves a place on the record. I think everything I do has a little bit of humor. I was a little nervous about this song, but I love it and soundly it’s one of my favorites I’ve ever made.”