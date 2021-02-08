Rupert Grint comments on possible restart of Harry Potter

The actor comments on rumors that the new HBO max platform plans to reboot the Harry Potter films.

Rupert Grint broke the silence at the rumor that the new HBO Max platform plans to reboot the Harry Potter films, with other actors playing the beloved characters in the series.

Grint, who played dear Ron Weasley in all eight Harry Potter films, gave his opinion on rumor, in a conversation with Variety magazine.

The 32-year-old actor, who last played Ron in Harry Potter and the Deathly Relics – Part 2 in 2011, commented:

“It would be strange if it was some kind of continuation, ” he confessed. “I’m pretty protective of this character,” he said.

“Even when I saw the Harry Potter shows on stage [London’s West End], it was a very strange experience,” he confesses.

If Harry Potter returned, Grint admits that he does not fully agree to restart the series with a new cast of actors playing Harry, Ron, and Hermione.

“If it’s like a different group of friends, I think it would be interesting,” he admitted.