Rumors that Emma Watson is engaged

The British actress was seen with an engagement ring given to her by her boyfriend Leo Robinton.

British actress Emma Watson and her boyfriend Leo Robinton may have taken the next big step in their relationship, according to some reports.

The 30-year-old Harry Potter star was seen sporting a ring on her ring finger as she prepared to fly for a romantic getaway with her business partner.

While fans had something to supposedly celebrate, many even became a little worried when The Perks of Being a Wallflower’s actress arrived at LAX Airport on a knee-supported scooter, hinting that she may have suffered injuries.

According to the Daily Mail, Watson and Robinton head together to Mexico for a pre-Valentine’s Day trip.

Rumors that the two were getting serious had been circulating for some time, as it is also believed to have been introduced to Robinton’s parents.