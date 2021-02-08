Relationship between Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles seems serious

The two have come even closer, and spend “all the time together.”

American actress and director Olivia Wilde and British actor and singer Harry Styles have come closer after it was revealed that they were in a relationship.

A source talked about the couple and where they are currently in the midst of the frenzy that broke out earlier when news of their relationship was heard.

In statements to People, the source said the two “seem very serious” and “spend all their time together.”

“She’s also very happy with Harry. Olivia and Harry continue filming in Los Angeles. Filming has been complicated due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They have closed the set several times for tests and breaks,” the source said.

“However, it’s amazing to work with Olivia. It stays calm and very focused despite all the breaks,” they added.

Previously, the source confirmed to People magazine that the two approached during the filming of Wilde’s management project, Don’t Worry Darling, starring former One Direction member in the title role.