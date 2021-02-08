Prince Harry will appear on the show of his friend James Corden, Carpool Karaoke

The two were recently seen filming together aboard a double-decker bus in Hollywood.

Prince Harry will participate in an upcoming episode of his friend James Corden’s show, Carpool Karaoke, and according to People magazine, the two ‘had a great time filming’.

The 36-year-old Duke of Sussex and James, 42, was recently seen filming together aboard a double-decker bus as the vehicle crossed Hollywood.

A source told People that they recorded a covid-friendly segment, respecting distance and outdoors:

“They’ve been friends for years and had a lot of fun. There was a lot of fun and laughter.”

James took the opportunity to introduce Harry, who moved to California last year, some of his favorite places, according to the source.

“They toured Hollywood and James showed Harry some special places. They also talked about Harry’s life in the United States and his approach now.”

It should be remembered that James was one of the guests at Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May 2018.

At the time, Corden told about the wedding at Windsor Castle: “She was so beautiful. I’ve known Prince Harry for seven years and it was wonderful. It was one of the most beautiful ceremonies I’ve ever attended. It was beautiful, happy, cheerful, and uplifting … He remarked.