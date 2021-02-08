Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s House amid a controversy

Frogmore Cottage’s residence, attached to Windsor Castle, should not serve as a royal house.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal residence, Frogmore Cottage, attached to Windsor Castle, is in the midst of a major commotion.

This statement was filed by Republic CEO Graham Smith. During his interview with the Express newspaper, he stated, “Frogmore Cottage belongs to Crown Estate and Crown Estate has questions to answer as to why he allows royalty to use his property.”

“Crown Estate’s mission is to raise funds for the Treasury, so they must explain why they leave that property empty. And why they allow the Palace access to it and give it to members of the Royal Family.”

“Ultimately, all Crown Estate properties must be taken advantage of in a way that generates the best performance for the taxpayer.”