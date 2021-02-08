Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will avoid the wrath of the royal family

The couple will avoid getting involved in controversial topics in their productions for Netflix, says a real expert.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would not engage in controversial issues to avoid the wrath of the British royal family, as the couple intends to work with Netflix.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received criticism after signing a multimillion-dollar agreement with the streaming giant.

Criticism of the couple intensified after Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ show became popular in the UK, and some real commentators asked Harry and Meghan to back off their deal.

Roal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, while talking to Daily Express, said there would be an effort on the part of the couple to avoid anything that might be controversial in their Netflix and Spotify agreements.

Speaking Express.co.uk, he said, “I think the emphasis will be on your good sense and judgment.”

He added: “I don’t think there’s anything they want to make it vetted.” As far as I know, they certainly don’t intend to do anything controversial. Although we don’t know, there are question marks about this.”