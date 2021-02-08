Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meeting with California governor violated Megxit deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have held a secret meeting with California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have breached their agreement with Megxit after they held a secret meeting with California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

According to a memorandum obtained by The Sun, it is said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had an “introductory” meeting of one hour, however, the nature of their discussion remains a mystery.

A spokesman for the Governor told The Sun: “We do not comment on the content of meetings between the Governor and private parties or their staff.”

The meeting took place when the presidential election was only two weeks away.

Newsom, at the time, was called to include a woman of color to replace then-California Senator Kamala Harris in case she was elected vice president.

In addition, the alleged meeting also came after former royalty members were accused of “crossing the line” when they urged American voters to “reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity, in the most important election of our lives,” in a Time 100 video.

As part of their agreement with Megxit, the two are supposed to remain apolitical, but their recent activities suggest otherwise.