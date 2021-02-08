Jennifer Lawrence injured during explosion

The actress was wounded by a piece of glass during a scene from the film Don’t Look Up.

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence was injured by a glass shard while filming her new film, Don’t Look Up.

The actress was filming a scene with her co-star Timothee Chalamet when the accident occurred on the Boston set of Adam McKay’s comedy, following a controlled explosion. The piece of glass cut Lawrence’s eyelid and left her bleeding.

After the incident, filming was temporarily suspended, but Lawrence is expected to return to the set on Monday.

Don’t Look Up stars Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio as low-level scientists who, after discovering that a meteor will hit Earth within six months, take a media tour to try to warn the world, only to find a disbeliever audience.

Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, and Cate Blanchett also star in the Netflix film.