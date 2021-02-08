Hilaria Baldwin opens up over the controversy of her origin

Hilaria Baldwin sheds light on her new approach to handling the controversy around its origin.

The star gave his opinion on this on Instagram, along with a family photo with Alec Baldwin.

He said: “I spent the last month listening, reflecting, and wondering how I can learn and grow. My parents raised me and my brother with two cultures, the American and the Spanish, and I feel a real sense of belonging to both. ”

“The way I have talked about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained. It should have been clearer and I’m sorry.”

“I am proud of the way I was raised, and we are raising our children to share the same love and respect for both of them. Being vulnerable and striving to learn and grow is about what we have built in our community, and I look forward to returning to the friendly and supportive environment we have built together.”