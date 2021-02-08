Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin already live under the same roof

The two have been sharing Chris’ mansion in Malibu, California.

After rumors that they were engaged, People magazine has now confirmed that Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have moved in together.

Coldplay singer and ’50 Shades of Grey’ actress have been sharing Chris’ mansion in Malibu, California since she bought the property in October last year.

In statements to PEOPLE, one source said, “Chris has always been a big fan of Malibu. He loves the beach and likes to surf and run.”

The source added: “Dakota looked more like a city girl until she met Chris and adopted her new lifestyle (…) He seems to like it as much as Chris. They both love to enjoy the outdoors and usually go for a walk on the beach. “, he said.

The same informant recounted a couple’s routine: every Sunday they meet at the home of Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuck, in Los Angeles, for a family dinner with their children, 16-year-old Apple and Moses, 14.