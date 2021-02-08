Caitlyn Jenner is called “Daddy” by her daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

“I’m the dad and I’ve been the dad all the time. I’ll be her father until the day he dies.”

In a makeup session with Kylie Jenner, her father Caitlyn Jenner talked about her experience with the transition.

The makeup tycoon sat on her YouTube channel and glamored her father as they chatted about it.

“I didn’t think I could do it and then I did and you guys have been my best friends. My children have been absolutely wonderful in all this,” she said, referring to when she declared she was trans in 2015.

Kylie then stepped in, informing her fans about what she prefers to call the former Olympic after the transition.

“Sometimes people get very confused when Kendall and I still call you Dad,” Kylie said. “I know we had a talk a few years ago, and you agreed that we still called you Dad. How do you feel now?”

“It was one of the best decisions I made,” Caitlyn said. “And sometimes this community can be quite difficult, especially when it comes to pronouns and everyone has an opinion, and so on. But I really felt from the beginning that I could do it the way that works for me, and everyone has to do it their way, which works for them.”

“Some people say ‘Oh, you’re the mother.’ No, I’m not, I’m the dad and I’ve been the dad all the time. I will be your father until the day you die, or I die, ” she continued.