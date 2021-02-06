“THE VAMPIRE DIARIES”: WHY IAN SOMERHALDER IS AGAINST A REBOOT OR A NEW SEASON

Ian Somerhalder is not a fan of the idea of a possible reboot or a new season of The Vampire Diaries.

The actor, who played Damon Salvatore in the series, was interviewed on this topic by Sirius XM radio and the host asked him if he heard any gossip that they would like TVD to return with an unprecedented season nine (the total seasons were 8).

“It is said that the decision is up to you and Nina Dobrev – added the radio presenter – Is there any truth to this?”

The 42-year-old denied the rumors: “I haven’t heard anything about a season one.” He then added that the characters’ stories may no longer be so interesting: “Damon would have like gray hair and a stick. And he’d say things like, ‘Oh, I must go feed the baby.’

He closed by saying, “Listen, he’s already made his big run.”

As for a reboot, Ian Somerhalder reflected on whether it is really necessary given the success that the original series still has:” Today it is still alive. And that’s great.”

However, we can continue to enjoy the relationship between the Salvatore brothers thanks to the fact that Ian Somerhalder and the other protagonist Paul Wesley have remained BFF and are also business partners.