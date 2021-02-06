Queen Elizabeth is accused of excluding Meghan Markle’s father from the royal wedding

The Queen of England is singled out by Meghan’s sister for not rescheduling the wedding for her father to attend.

Queen Elizabeth II is receiving a backlash after she and the rest of the royal family did not postpone the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry even though her father, Thomas Markle, suffered a heart problem.

As mentioned in the revelatory book written by the Duchess’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, the royal family should have delayed the event.

“The Royals couldn’t postpone the wedding so my father could be included, and they knew it wasn’t far-fetched to be rescheduled, given the resources available for that to happen,” Samantha wrote in her book.

Meanwhile, Thomas himself received letters from Meghan and Harry asking him to attend the wedding ceremony.

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s biography of the Sussex, Finding Freedom, says, “As much as she [Meghan] was hurt and humiliated, she wanted him to be there and willing to move on.”