MILEY CYRUS SHARED A CHEEKY PREVIEW OF HER COSTUME FOR THE SUPER BOWL PERFORMANCE

It just seems yesterday that we were watching Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s amazing super bowl performance, but in fact, a whole year has already passed. This means the 2021 Super Bowl will be played this weekend. And, as per tradition, the show will be a star-made event.

The Weeknd confirms itself as the protagonist of the big day by taking the main stage for the usual halftime show performance, while Miley Cyrus will lead the pre-match festivities for the TikTok Tailgate show.

And to tease fans’ curiosity, the pop star shared on Instagram a cheeky preview of the costume she’ll be wearing for her performance.

“ MILEY: FOR VICTORY! 🏈💗☠️,” she wrote in the video’s caption.

For now, we see the sexy sports uniform top, who knows what Miley will wear underneath, and if she will overwhelm us even with a series of dress changes during the performance!