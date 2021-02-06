Kim Kardashian and Kanye West face ‘harder’ part of separation

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly entering the “hardest” part of their separation so far.

A source handed over the details to Us Weekly saying that while they have been living apart for a year, the official part of filing for divorce is just around the corner, making it a difficult time for both of us.

“They’ve been living apart for a year, and he doesn’t have too many things in Kim’s house he’ll need,” the source said.

“They’re both clearly going through the hardest part of this separation right now.”

According to the source, the prospect of separation is expected to come before summer.

“There is no communication between them at this time. They live like a divorced couple. Kim’s only concern is his children and his family. Her friends were sure she would file for divorce now. It could happen at any time. There is no way they will prolong this during the summer, it is simply not sustainable for any of them.”