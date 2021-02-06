JESY NELSON WOULD BE BACK WITH SEAN SAGAR AND THIS TIME WE TALK ABOUT COHABITATION

Jesy Nelson and Sean Sagar would not only reunite but would also bring their love affair to the level of coexistence.



Last January, rumors had arrived that they had broken up after fans noticed that the singer and actor had deleted their tracks from their social media accounts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Sagar (@officialseansagar)

The British tabloids had later confirmed the breakup, explaining that the lockdown had: ” made things even more difficult and then moved away “.

The Sun has now released news of the return of flame, recounting that Sean Sagar has moved into Jesy Nelson’s house:” They thought it would be better to lockdown together, so he’s staying with her now.”

We remind you that Jesy Nelson announced last December her decision to leave Little Mix, after nine years in the group.

The artist had let it be known in a touching message that being in a group was having ” a cost to my mental health” and that he found the constant pressure and maintaining expectations” very hard “.

Jesy’s latest album with Perrie, Leigh-Anne, and Jade is called “Confetti” and was released last November.