HAILEY BIEBER LEARNED NOT TO RESPOND TO NEGATIVE COMMENTS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

There are those who have the ability to slip on unre demanding criticism and those who, like Hailey Bieber, can’t get that negative comment out of their minds, while continuing to brood a possible response.

If you are part of the second group, the model has valuable advice to remind you: you do not have to explain to anyone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

“The hardest thing for me with social media was the battle to… For a time, strangers made me feel like I had to justify myself when the reality is that I don’t owe them anything” she said on the Women’s Health UK podcast.

It’s not easy to ignore detractors, especially if like the 24-year-old you demand a lot from yourself and would like things to always be impeccable: ” It took me a while to understand this because I’m a perfectionist and I don’t want people to hate me or be angry with me – he went on – I’d like to say, ‘Hey, I’m actually not the person you think I am.’ ”

There was a moment, however, when Hailey Bieber realized that it’s not worth answering: ” I realized that there are people on the internet who, no matter what you do or say, just want to hate you because they’re not happy with themselves. I understand it has nothing to do with me.”