EMMA CORRIN TO PLAY HARRY STYLES’ WIFE IN ‘MY POLICEMAN’

After the great success of Princess Diana’s performance in The Crown series, which has just earned her a Golden Globes nomination in 2021, Emma Corrin has signed on for a major new film role.

The 25-year-old actress will co-star alongside Harry Styles from the movie My Policeman.

Deadline reports that the film “takes place in the late 1990s when the arrival of elderly invalid Patrick in Marion and Tom’s house triggers an earthquake of events dating back 40 years, namely the passion between Tom and Patrick at a time when homosexuality was illegal.”

Harry and Emma will play with Mr. Tom and Mr. Marion.

Tony and Olivier winner Michael Grandage will direct the film on a screenplay signed by Oscar nominee Ron Nyswaner.

The film looks like it will be set in the seaside town of Brighton, so the two actors will be able to show off their natural British accent.

My Policeman is the second film Styles has signed to in a matter of weeks immediately after the thriller Don’t Worry Darling starring Florence Pugh. The film is now being filmed and, as you know, on set Harry fell in love with director Olivia Wilde.

Before these, he had only participated in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk.

Fun Fact: Emma and Harry are real-life friends and the singer once acted as a dog-sitter to the actress’s dog.