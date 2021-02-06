EMILY RATAJKOWSKI IS IN “FERTILITY GODDESS” VERSION IN TWO BELLY SELFIES

Emily Ratajkowski reflected on her relationship with her body now that she’s pregnant, explaining how she can one day feel the opposite of the other.

The model revealed last October that she was expecting her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and in recent months has documented her experience with pregnancy by posting often on Instagram.

The last two photos on the subject are veilless selfies: ” Sometimes I feel like I’m Winnie the Pooh in human form, others I feel like a fertility goddess with a curvy butt ” she explained in the caption.

“I took these on a day when I felt like the second option. In any case, I know I’m going to miss this tummy and kicks very soon,” added Emily Ratajkowski, hinting that there’s not much missing at birth.

Among the many famous comments read under the post, is Halsey’s– the singer is also pregnant right now. “I don’t know why but this made me cry this morning — he wrote — You’re radiant.”