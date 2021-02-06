BELLA HADID PROVES TO BE SISTER GIGI’S NUMBER ONE FAN WITH THIS BEAUTIFUL MESSAGE

Gigi Hadid is the protagonist of her first solo cover in Vogue USA and Bella Hadid celebrated this milestone by dedicating a beautiful tribute to her!

The model posted the magazine cover in Stories, adding several messages for her older sister (Bella is 24, Gigi, 25): ” I love you sister. My personal superwoman” Wrote.

📲| Bella via Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/1gUTD3zS2r — Gigi Hadid Argentina (@GiHadidArg) February 4, 2021

“ I’m so proud of you Jelena! – continued, using Gigi Hadid’s real name – This bright post-pregnancy! You surprise me every day… you make me move! That face, that hair, that body! But more importantly, kindness, respect, integrity, motherhood. The best mom. The best girl.”

Bella Hadid also revealed that the supermodel did not use the extension in the photoshoot: ” If you can believe it, that’s all her real hair.”

Not just a sister, but a real fan!

In our Vogue shoot, Gigi Hadid told how her daughter Khai’s birth went – she had with boyfriend Zayn Malik last September – explaining that it happened on the family farm and many other details: go here to read what she said!