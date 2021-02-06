AFTER TWENTY YEARS, SHAKIRA DYES HER HAIR RED AGAIN: WITH A SELFIE SHE REVEALS THE CHANGE OF LOOK

Amazing but true, on February 2nd Shakira turned 44 and the Latin superstar just unveiled the gift she made: a change of look that is driving fans crazy.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer shared a selfie on social media, where she shows off her long hair dyed in a bright shade of cherry red. Love.

“Voila!” she captioned the post, in which she’s prettier than ever with her fiery locks.

We’re sure Shakira fans will remember that about 20 years ago she dyed her hair the same nuance when she went wild singing hits like “Ojos Asi”.

But back to the present, Shakira has joined forces with the Black Eyed Peas in an unreleased single that is depopulating on the radio and has all the cards in order to keep us company for the whole winter.