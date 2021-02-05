Scott Disick isn’t jealous of Kourtney Kardashian’s romance with Travis Barker

Scott is said to be aware of his ex-partner’s relationship and has no feelings of jealousy about it.

Scott Disick is reportedly aware of his former Kourtney Kardashian’s alleged relationship with Travis Barker.

The two, who have been dating for about a month, have not publicly confirmed their romance.

Barker, who rose to fame as a Blink-182 drummer, recently showed his affection for the star of ‘KUWTK’ in a commentary on his latest photo in a shared swimsuit on Instagram.

One source told Us Weekly that “Scott is aware that they are together and agrees.” The heartbreaker is not envious of his romance.

Scott and Kourtney, who had a tempestuous romance for years, are proud parents of three children: Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six.

Kendall Jenner, in a new trailer for the last season of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, said Kourtney and Scott are ‘definitely made for each other’.

After his final breakup in 2015, Kourtney spent time in love with Algerian model Younes Bendjima. She was also briefly linked to model Luka Sabbat.

On the other hand, Scott is dating the 19-year-old Amelia model, who has been open about her past experiences with anorexia. The heartbreaker also enjoyed a two-year relationship with Lionel Richie’s daughter Sofia.