Rita Ora made a welcome surprise to fans by announcing the release of her new EP “Bang”. The album will be available from February 12 and features EDM star David Guetta, young Kazakh producer Imanbek (his remix of “Roses” has depopulated everywhere), US rapper Gunna and Argentine rapper Khea.

“Bang” comes about two and a half years after the release of “Phoenix”, Rita’s last studio album released on November 23, 2018. The debut album “Ora” dates back to 2012.