PRIYANKA CHOPRA WAS ‘SHOCKED’ WHEN NICK JONAS ASKED HER TO MARRY HIM AFTER JUST TWO MONTHS

The romance between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took some time to ignite but, once the spark came out, it went rocketing!

The actress recounted that the singer asked her for her hand just two months after they had started dating seriously: ” I didn’t expect the marriage proposal at that point… it had been two months! I thought it would happen sooner or later, but it completely shocked me” she told Elle UK.

The 38-year-old and 28-year-old first met in person at the 2017 Met Gala– which they had attended together because they were dressed as the same designer – but were heard via messages from the previous year.

Even because of a missed kiss, this first match had not gone very well and the two had not met again until 2018, also at the Met. From there the relationship had taken off and they had married in December of the same year.

The marriage proposal was launched in July 2018, on the occasion of her birthday celebrated in London in the company of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

Priyanka Chopra continued the interview by explaining how she decided to answer yes to the fateful question: “I took back control and jumped. We had met sporadically in the previous two years. We felt via messages and things like that and there could be a part of me that wanted something more serious. But I was taking a break from the boys at that point. I didn’t want anyone romantically talking.”

“But there’s always been this thing with Nick, so we’ve always ended up keeping in touch, no matter where we were. One thing I know about my husband is that when he makes a decision, he gets what he wants! When he knows, he knows. It has such sublime security that you can’t help but say: okay.”