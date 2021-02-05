MILEY CYRUS SHOWS OFF HER FULL POWER IN SUPER BOWL 2021 PRE-SHOW REHEARSAL VIDEOS

Among the music stars who will perform at the 2021 Super Bowl-related events is Miley Cyrus. The star will sing live in front of 7,500 “health care heroes”– all vaccinated – during the pre-show of the event. The initiative is called TikTok Tailgate, it will be held on Sunday, February 7 at James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida, and will be broadcast at approximately 8.30 pm (Italian time) on TikTok.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

For this highly anticipated performance, Miley is preparing relentlessly, as shown by the videos of the evidence she is posting on Instagram.

In clips you can listen to all the vocal (and physical) power of the artist:

ANGELS LIKE YOU CAN’T FLY WITH REBEL GIRLS LIKE ME. 😈👼 pic.twitter.com/JuX7idCrrh — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 3, 2021

Speaking of Super Bowl, the Weeknd will perform on the halftime show. There are those who think that Ariana grande can join him on stage to sing together with their 2014 hit “Love Me, Harder”.