KIM KARDASHIAN IS THE ONLY STAR NOT TO HAVE CASCADED INTO JAMES CHARLES’S ‘I’M BUSY’ CHALLENGE

You can’t do it to Kim Kardashian!

The 40-year-old star was one of the celebrities James Charles tried to bring down in the “I’m Busy” challenge– but caught him red-handed.

The “I’m Busy” challenge is one of the latest trends on TikTok and it works like this: you video call a friend and once he answers he pretends to have phoned him saying, ” Am I busy, can I call you back?”

Most of the victims of the prank remain estranged, but not Kim Kardashian. He didn’t even give James Charles time to say if he could call her back: “What TikTok joke are you doing?” he anticipated.

The same cannot be said for the other stars who have been targeted by make-up artists and influencers, such as Lil Nax X, Bebe Rexha, JoJo Siwa, Kris Jenner, and Iggy Azalea.

Look for yourself:

