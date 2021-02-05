KENDALL AND KYLIE JENNER, SISTERS’ NIGHT OUT: TWO MONOCHROME LOOKS SO EQUAL AND SO DIFFERENT

Kendall and Kylie Jenner were spotted in Santa Monica leaving Giorgio Baldi restaurant. For the evening between sisters, they both chose monochrome looks, which could not be so equal and so different, just like their personalities and style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

Kylie loves to show off her curves by combining oversized garments with extremely sexy lines. The young entrepreneur has built her tonal outfit, creating a palette in shades of orange. Bright mandarin maxi bomber jacket and dark orange tight leggings that widen at the ankles. To elevate the sporty down jacket, she chose copper-colored square-toed shiny heels.

At the other end of the spectrum, her sister Kendall with her minimalist glamour in a brown suit. Veiled top with wool vest and lurex panels on the side to add a glitter touch. She completed the outfit with high-waisted tailored trousers and patent boots. The fact that each piece of the look is of the exact same nuance really deserves applause.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

Kylie and Kendall’s looks have the same theme, solid color colors from head to toe – but they couldn’t be so different. In a completely unconscious way, the famous sisters gave us a tonal ensemble lesson, and here there is really to take notes.