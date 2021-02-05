JENNIFER LAWRENCE: YOU’LL STRUGGLE TO RECOGNIZE HER WITH RED HAIR ON THE SET OF ‘DON’T LOOK UP’

Jennifer Lawrence smiles at photographers on the set of her new movie Don’t Look Up. Hard to recognize her with red hair and a really amazing haircut– jagged and shaved to the side.

Who knows if it is a wig or if to totally get into the part he really said goodbye to his blonde hair.

For now, we don’t have any information that can satisfy your curiosity, but in the meantime here are the shots published by Just Jared:

JLaw and Leonardo DiCaprio star in director Adam McKay’snew choral comedy – produced by Netflix.

As Deadline reports, the two Hollywood superstars play “two scientists who discover that a meteor will hit Earth within six months. They take a media tour trying to warn the world but find a population unreceipted and incredulous.

Mmmmh… sounds like such a current story, doesn’t it?

Don’t Look Up is highly anticipated because it counts on a really stellar cast, in addition to Lawrence and DiCaprio, we will also see Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, Tomer Sisley, and even Ariana Grande!

Filming has been going on for about a month and for now, there is no release date.