GIGI HADID REVEALED SHE GAVE BIRTH ON THE FAMILY FARM

Gigi Hadid recounted how daughter Khaigave birth, revealing that it was totally natural and that it happened on the family farm in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, where she spent much of her pregnancy.

The little girl, who had with Zayn Malik, was born last September.

In an interview that accompanies her first, gorgeous solo cover in Us Vogue, the 25-year-old model went into detail explaining that she initially intended to give birth to her daughter in a New York hospital, but that she had changed plans due to restrictions due to the pandemic.

So she chose to stay on the farm and by her side during childbirth were her boyfriend, mom Yolanda, sister Bella, a local midwife, and her assistant.

He also decided not to do the epidural (local anesthesia), thanks to a documentary he saw with the singer, The Business of Being Born:” We looked at each other and said, this is the signal. What I really wanted from my experience was to feel that it’s a natural thing that women do,” she said.

“I knew it would be the craziest pain of my life, but you have to give up on it and think, that’s what it is. I loved it. Although of course there was a time when I wanted to know what it would be like with the epidural, how different. My midwife looked at me and said, ‘You’re making it. No one can help you. You’ve still passed the point where you could have done it, you’d be pushing it the same way into a hospital bed.’

“I know my mom, Zayn, and Bella were proud of me, but at times I saw them in terror – she went on, admitting that her birth is not usual these days – When you see someone doing this, you look at it a little differently. I probably looked crazy. I am an animal woman.”

Gigi Hadid also revealed that it was Zayn Malik who took the baby: ” I didn’t even realize she was out. I was so exhausted, I looked up and he was holding her. It was so cute.”

Among other details, she recounted that Khai was born a week late:” She was immediately so brightly. I vlevo this for her, a peaceful arrival into the world.”

Then for a little sister or little brother, we will have to wait a while: “After (the birth), Z and looked at each other and said: we must take some time before doing this again”. And that he didn’t want nannies or other kinds of aid – even if he’s counting on the support of his family and Zayn Malik’s.

Gigi Hadid only revealed her daughter Khai’s name in January 2021. It means “the chosen one ” in Arabic.