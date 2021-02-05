DUA LIPA: THE UNRELEASED SINGLE “WE’RE GOOD” IS COMING

Dua Lipa kept her promise! On Thursday, February 11, you can listen to new music signed by the singer, because the unreleased single “We’re good” will be released.
WE’RE GOOD ~ 11TH FEB 🦞❤️🦞 – PRE-SAVE https://t.co/3EnodwtzcQ pic.twitter.com/mnuTpHzMtl
— DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) February 3, 2021
Dua had already alerted fans to the imminent arrival of news in recent days, posting on his social media accounts posts like this:
Levitating is TOP 5 in the US 🌕✨ new music coming soooooooooooon <3 pic.twitter.com/KD2OhIzIeV
— DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) February 1, 2021
The 25-year-old has returned from the incredible success of her second studio album “Future Nostalgia” – released on March 27, 2020 – considered by many to be last year’s best record -sir Elton John’s word- that earned her 6 Grammy Award nominations.
During an interview with Rolling Stone USA, Dua explained something that will make you understand why “Future Nostalgia” was so appreciated. There is a substantial difference between the latter and the debut album “Dua Lipa”:
“When I was working on the first record, a lot of what was going on in my life was about broken hearts – he explained – This time, instead, I felt so happy and things were going so well. I was like, ‘OK, I need to be able to represent this feeling in a way that doesn’t seem trivial.’ I don’t know why but I thought when you’re a pop artist and you make a happy song, all of a sudden it’s not really that cool. (…) There was a time when I thought ‘Oh, everybody loves ballads, maybe I should make one.’ But that’s not what I felt like doing. So I said to myself, ‘Fuck it. It’s a fun record. That’s what it is.”