CARDI B AND AN INCREDIBLE “DRESS” MADE ONLY OF STRATEGICALLY PLACED STICKERS

We can always count on Cardi B for a shocking fashion moment and this time we are talking about something really incredible: sticker.

For the cover of her new single “UP“, which will be released on Friday, February 5, the rapper posed in a “dress” made entirely and only of stickers and fringes of strategically placed pink rhinestones.

As the cover is very post-produced, the 28-year-old decided that her look deserved an all-dedicated post.

Cardi then shared a behind-the-scenes video of the photoshoot on Instagram, where she tinkered with her glittering leather jewelry by stylist J Maskrey.

“ This dress was all sticky,” she wrote in the clip’s caption.

Now we can’t wait to find out if “UP” will be as cheeky as his latest single “WAP” – and this outfit makes us think maybe it will be even more so.