BILLIE EILISH ON NEW ALBUM: “IT’S ALMOST OVER”

2021 could be the year of Billie Eilish’s new album. To make us think is the last post published by the singer in which she is seen at work in what seems to be a recording studio. In the caption, you can read the reassuring inscription “Almost finished”.

This is hardly the first update on his next record! The 19-year-old recently revealed in a Q&A with fans the likely number of songs that will form the tracklist.

As you can see from this screenshot, it would be 16 tracks.

billie via instagram stories

At the moment we still don’t know when Billie Eilish’s second studio album – the first, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” dates back to March 2019 – but she is certain that the singer is very pleased with the work she did with her brother Finneas.